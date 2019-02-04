Teaching Service Commission now investigating assault of a boy by a teacher

The Teaching Service Commission is now investigating the reported assault of a 10-year-old boy by a teacher.

The child’s mother claims he was beaten with a piece of wood at the St. David’s Roman Catholic Primary in Caroni last week.

According to reports the mother alleged that the boy fell to the ground in pain due to the strokes.

This morning President of the National Parent Teachers Association Raffena Ali-Boodoosingh tells Newscenter 5 to strike a child is a violation of policy.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Minister of Education Anthony Garcia said the matter is being addressed.

Minister Garcia said should the claim prove to be true, the Teaching Service Commission would take the necessary action.

When contacted yesterday TTUTA second Vice President Kyrla Robertson Thomas called for a thorough probe before any decision is taken.

She said the child and his mother have endured recent hardships.