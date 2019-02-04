MSJ leader tells UNC they are not interested in any coalition

Movement for So­cial Jus­tice leader David Ab­du­lah tells the United National Congress, the MSJ is not in­ter­est­ed in a coalition.

Mr. Abdulah made the statement in response to utterances made by Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar one week ago.

At a political meeting Mrs. Persad-Bisessar said the UNC would not be engaging in any partnership for the 2020 General Elections.

Yesterday at the MSJ’s head­quar­ters in San Fer­nan­do yesterday, Mr. Abdu­lah told reporters he was not surprised and felt the same about the UNC.

The MSJ was one of the par­ties in Per­sad-Bisses­sar ’s 2010 coali­tion gov­ern­ment, but the party sev­ered ties just two years in­to of­fice.

Mr. Abdulah said the MSJ would be con­test­ing all seats in the 2020 Gen­er­al Elec­tion.