MSJ leader tells UNC they are not interested in any coalition

Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah tells the United National Congress, the MSJ is not interested in a coalition.
Mr. Abdulah made the statement in response to utterances made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar one week ago.
At a political meeting Mrs. Persad-Bisessar said the UNC would not be engaging in any partnership for the 2020 General Elections.
Yesterday at the MSJ’s headquarters in San Fernando yesterday, Mr. Abdulah told reporters he was not surprised and felt the same about the UNC.
The MSJ was one of the parties in Persad-Bissessar ’s 2010 coalition government, but the party severed ties just two years into office.
Mr. Abdulah said the MSJ would be contesting all seats in the 2020 General Election.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.