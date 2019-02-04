President of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Psychologists responds to suicide of 16-year-old girl after her mother took away her phone

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Psychologists describes as addictive and worrisome, children’s dependency on cellular phones.
Dr. Margaret Nakhid –Chatoo was responding to the suicide of a 16-year-old girl after her mother confiscated her mobile phone.
The incident occurred last Saturday.
Police believe the teen ingested a poisonous substance.
Today Dr. Nakhid –Chatoo tells Newscenter 5, in cases where children are on the phone for 8 to 10 hours a day, it becomes like a life line and its removal can have devastating results.
She says that is cause for concern.
Dr. Nakhid –Chatoo say the number of child suicides in the country is alarming.
She calls on parents to create more balance.
