Teachers strike in Guyana gets more contentious following statement by Labour Minister

The ongoing teachers strike in Guyana gets even more contentious following a statement made by the Labour Minister.

Minister of Labour Keith Scott labeled the protesting teachers as hypocritical and selfish.

The Minister later said he was sorry for his words.

He said it was never his intention to be disrespectful or to downplay the action taken by the Guyana Teachers Union.

In his apology he said he regrets making such an inflammatory and hurtful statement.

His colleague, Joseph Harmon insisted yesterday his government is not anti worker and will never be.

Minister Harmon said it must never be forgotten the important role teachers play in the lives of children.

And the Minister of Education Nicolette Henry said she is hoping to hear from the Labour Department very soon.

The teachers have been demanding a 40% increase in salary.

Government says it can’t afford what is being demanded.

The Ministry of Education has said the strike has not been as widespread as is being claimed by the GTU.