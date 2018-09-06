PM to meet with JTUM today

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will today meet with representatives of the Joint Trade Union Movement.

The topic is the pending closure of the oil refinery at Petrotrin.

JTUM and other labour bodies have been slamming the government for its decision.

Head of JTUM and President General of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union, Ancel Roget yesterday said the counter proposal will save the refinery.

Dr. Rowley said on Tuesday evening, if at this meeting labour presents other options which are workable, his government would change course.

The unions are leading a rest and reflection protest tomorrow, despite words of caution and warnings from government against persons in essential services engaging in such action.

The Prime Minister and the Education Minister have been strong in their warnings.