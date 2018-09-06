Husband and daughter charged with housewife’s murder

58-year-old labourer Seewak Jagroo and his 25-year-old daughter Shastri Jagroo are now charged with the murder of Esther Williams.
4 years after Ms. Williams was reportedly found hanging at her Cumuto home, the Director of Public Prosecutions has instructed the police to charge the father and daughter.
Both claimed Ms. Williams committed suicide.
On April 18th 2014 they told police they found Ms. Williams body hanging.
But a post mortem later showed the 54-year-old Ms. Williams died of ligature strangulation.
Her body also bore multiple blunt traumatic injuries which were inconsistent with suicide.
The two were charged yesterday morning.
