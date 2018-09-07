Police discover 1.3 million worth of cocaine, a pistol and ammunition during anti-crime exercise in Barataria & Morvant

1.3 million dollars worth of cocaine, a pistol and a quantity of ammunition are discovered by police in Barataria and Morvant.

The find was made by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force, during an anti-crime exercise, conducted in the Barataria and Morvant districts on Wednesday.

The TTPS says the exercise, was spearheaded by Snr. Supt. Surrendra Sag-Ram-Singh, and supervised by Insp. Simeon James.

The exercise was conducted between 4pm and 9pm and included officers of the Canine Branch.

During the exercise, officers proceeded to a house at 10th Street, Malick, Barataria, where a search warrant was executed.

The search resulted in 3 rectangular packets containing 3.329 kilograms of cocaine being discovered.

The drug has an estimated street value of $1,331,600.

Officers then proceeded to an abandoned lot of land at 1st Caledonia, Morvant, where they discovered one Beretta pistol loaded with a magazine containing 4 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.