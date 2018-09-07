Ministry of Health denies claims that it recalled Valsartan products

The Ministry of Health denies claims that it has recalled Valsartan products.

The products are currently procured through the Health Ministry for the public and private sector.

On July 17th, 2018 the United States Food and Drugs Administration released an update alerting members of the public of a voluntary recall of several drug products containing the active ingredient Valsartan.

The recalled products were found to contain the impurity and a probable human carcinogen.

However, in a release, the Health Ministry here says none of the Valsartan products registered for use locally are on the U.S. FDA list of recalled preparations.

It further states, Valsartan has not been selected by cardiovascular specialists for use in the public system for the last two tender periods.