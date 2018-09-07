Roget describes PM’s posture during discussions as arrogant

Today’s action is happening on the heels of failed talks between the Joint Trade Union Movement and the Keith Rowley government over the future of the oil refinery at Petrotrin.

Following the meeting yesterday Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson Regis addressed the media saying JTUM members asked government to reconsider its decision to shut down operations

However, Mrs. Robinson Regis said the decision was final.

Mrs. Robinson Regis said the union should now be speaking with the board on the way forward.

She said while government understands the decision is far reaching, she maintained it is being done in the best interest of Trinidad and Tobago.

The government has been making out a case for its decision, saying billions of dollars have been lost over the years by a refinery, which has not been viable.

Following the talks leader of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union, and head of JTUM, Ancel Roget said there are other options to the closure of the refinery.

However, Mr. Roget noted that government remained resolute in its decision and the union will respond.

Mr. Roget described the Prime Minister’s posture during the discussions as nothing short of arrogant.

He believes the refinery is already up for grabs.

On Tuesday at a political meeting in Marabella the Prime Minister said if a workable option was provided by the unions, he would be willing to listen and act.

Dr. Rowley also said there were no plans to sell the facility.