47-year-old fisherman charged with sexual assault against a minor

Officers of the Child Protection Unit charged the east Port of Spain resident on Tuesday this week.
The suspect, a fisherman by profession is charged with one count of sexual penetration.
According to reports the incident occurred on Sunday at the home of the accused.
A report was made to the Besson Street Police Station on the same date leading to the man’s arrest.
In the past weeks several persons have been charged with sexual offences against minors.
One of them a 28-year-old woman for two counts of sexual penetration against a 13-year-old boy.
She was granted 40,000 dollars bail at the Arima Magistrates Court last week.
A 42-year-old handyman also appeared in court last week for sexual touching, grooming and abduction of a 9-year-old girl.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.