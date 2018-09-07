47-year-old fisherman charged with sexual assault against a minor

Officers of the Child Protection Unit charged the east Port of Spain resident on Tuesday this week.

The suspect, a fisherman by profession is charged with one count of sexual penetration.

According to reports the incident occurred on Sunday at the home of the accused.

A report was made to the Besson Street Police Station on the same date leading to the man’s arrest.

In the past weeks several persons have been charged with sexual offences against minors.

One of them a 28-year-old woman for two counts of sexual penetration against a 13-year-old boy.

She was granted 40,000 dollars bail at the Arima Magistrates Court last week.

A 42-year-old handyman also appeared in court last week for sexual touching, grooming and abduction of a 9-year-old girl.