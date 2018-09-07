Day of Rest and Reflection sees lighter traffic in some parts of the country

Early morning reports from commuters and motorists are telling of lighter than usual traffic in some parts of the country.
Today’s national strike dubbed the Day of Rest and Reflection could affect services, if members of the public heed the calls of the trade union movement.
Over the past days the government had been warning workers in essential services that they should reject the unions call.
Some sectors have said they are not expecting their workers to follow the directions of the unions.
One such body is the National Parent Teachers Association.
Yesterday NPTA President Raffiena Ali Boodoosingh was not pleased with the decision of the teachers union to join the action today.
She said children should not be deprived of school time.
Mrs. Ali Boodoosingh said the August vacation was sufficient time for resting and reflecting.
She also said if teachers abandon duties children maybe left vulnerable.
