Gunman opens fire in downtown bank in Cincinnati

A gunman opened fire in a downtown bank in the US city of Cincinnati, killing three people and wounding five others.
Police received an emergency call at 9:10am on Thursday and several officers responded to the active-shooter situation.
The Cincinnati Police Department said in a tweet they were investigating an “active shooter/officer involved shooting” at the Fifth Third Bank, located in the city’s Fountain Square, a busy meeting place.
Cincinnati police chief Elliot Isaac told reporters the shooter opened fire at the loading dock of the building before entering the bank’s lobby where he continued his rampage.
He was quoted, as saying there was an exchange of gunfire between his officers and the suspect.
He was unable to confirm whether the shooter was killed by police or ended his own life.
The shooter’s identity or motive was not released.
Streets around Fountain Square were closed Thursday morning and the area cordoned off.
One unnamed eyewitness, a construction worker, told WLWT television he heard at least six gunshots before police arrived.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.