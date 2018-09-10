Galleons Passage to do another sea trial this week

The Works and Transport Minister says the Galleons Passage will go on another sea trial this week.

Last week the vessel was given a test run but upon its arrival in Tobago there were berthing issues.

But Minister Rohan Sinnanan insists the vessel is in good condition…

He says the second sea trial will take place this week.

The Minister also noted that the Cabo Star would be dry docked for one week.

Minister Sinanan was speaking with reporters following a school supply distribution ceremony for accident victim survivors on Saturday.