Country records another earthquake

The country records, yet another earthquake.

The magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred at 7:53 last evening.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre says the quake was located 45 kilometers north of Port of Spain.

It says the quake occurred at latitude 11.07 North and longitude 61.56 West at a depth of 21 kilometers

Last month Trinidad and Tobago was rocked by a severe 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

A magnitude 5.9 aftershock was recorded the following day.