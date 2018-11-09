Teacher hospitalized after being beaten by students

A male teacher had to be hospitalised after he was beaten by students at the Barataria South Secondary School.
The teacher who has not yet been named received some injuries when he tried to take away some scratch bombs from a student on Wednesday this week.
Reports say the teacher heard scratch bombs going off on the compound and confronted the student to whom he had spoken earlier.
In his attempt to take the scratch bombs from the student he was struck several times by young boys.
The teacher was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where up to last evening he remained hospitalised.
The Teachers Union President, Lindsley Doodhai yesterday condemned the incident.
He said scratch bombs have no place in schools.
Mr. Doodhai said the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association will continue to insist such items are kept away from the school system.
