36 people killed by law enforcement so far this year

A total of 36 people have been killed by police so far this year.
Yesterday, Matthew Samaroo of Persad Street St. Lucien Road Diego Martin, became the latest fatality.
Officers of the Emergency Response Patrol Unit are said to have been shot at by Mr. Samaroo.
They returned fire hitting him.
According to police ERU officers went to an area off Hillaire Drive Diego Martin after being told there was a series of robberies there.
Then they got to the area they saw a group of men.
Officers say the men pulled out gun and shot at them.
Mr. Samaroo was later found bleeding from multiple wounds.
He was taken to the St. James District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The other men fled the scene.
Police say a loaded 9mm firearm and several household items were found at the scene of the incident.
They say the items matched the discription of those reported stolen earlier in the afternoon.
