Taxi driver charged with murder

A taxi driver is charged with the murder of his former common-law wife Arisa Vana David.
Police reports say Ms. David was killed in the presence of her two children at her Chaguanas home less than a week ago.
The 36-year-old year old accused of Chase Village, Chaguanas, is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate today to answer the charges.
In a statement yesterday, the T&T Police Service said the man was charged following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore- Paul on Sunday.
Ms. David’s funeral took place on Friday and an autopsy revealed she died from strangulation.
Investigations were conducted by Inspector Allister Jones and Sgt. Hemraj Sirju of the Homicide Bureau while Cpl. Steven Forbes laid the charges yesterday.
Relatives say 25-year-old Ms. David, was in an abusive relationship for the past seven years, which became worse since 2016.
