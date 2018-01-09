Gun attack in Laventille leaves 2 dead…one a 15-year-old boy heading home from school

A shocking gun attack on a vehicle in Laventille has left two people dead, including a 15-year-old boy on his way home from school.

Dead are Joshua Andrews and Devon Hernandez.

According to police reports at around 3pm yesterday, two gunmen opened fire on a gold coloured Nissan Almera driven by Mr. Hernandez.

The men are said to have cornered Mr. Hernandez on Pelican Extension Trou Macaque Laventille.

Police say, initially Mr. Hernandez was able to evade the gunmen.

He sped off, but was chased by the men who opened fire again, causing the vehicle to crash.

The men fired several more shots before leaving the scene.

There is the belief that Mr. Hernandez never took his foot off the accelerator causing the car to burst into flames.

Police say Joshua was shot in the head.

His burnt body was found half way out of the back seat indicating that he was trying to escape the flames.

Joshua was from Critchlow Trace, Chinapoo Village Morvant.

It is believed Mr. Hernandez was the target.

Police say yesterday’s incident may have been a reprisal act for the killing of Andrei Pereira.

Mr. Pereira was killed in Trou Macaque on Sunday night.

Mr. Hernandez was believed to have been somehow involved in his murder.

Police reports are saying one man has been detained in connection with the incident.

In a statement last night, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said the “government strongly condemns this heinous act against innocent citizens.”

He said, “all law enforcement agencies are in direct and active engagement and together send a stern warning to the perpetrators that they will be found and made to feel the brunt of the law.”