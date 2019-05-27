Tattoo artist dies in road accident

Tattoo artist Robert John Seales dies in a road traffic accident.

According to reports 47-year-old Mr. Seales crashed his motorcycle on Sunday night.

Mr. Seales was riding along Belle Vue Road, South Oropouche at around 10.30pm, when his motorcycle slammed into a concrete barrier.

Reports say Mr. Seales was thrown several feet away from his machine on impact.

Motorists who witnessed the crash stopped to assist but Mr. Seales was unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He lived at Montrose, Chaguanas.