Opposition Leader is still not happy with Sat’s description of Tobagonians but says the UNC stands with him

Former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar maintains she is not happy with Sat Maharaj’s description of Tobagonians.

However she stops short of calling it seditious.

The Opposition Leader was responding to rumors that the Head of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha might be arrested on the grounds of sedition.

Over the weekend, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar noted that she took issue with Mr. Maharaj’s view nevertheless her United National Congress stands with him.

Both Mrs. Persad-Bissessar and Mr. Maharaj were guest speakers at an Indian Arrival Day celebration dinner.

During his address Mr. Maharaj said he is not afraid of being detained by police.

Quoting Hindu philosophy Mr. Maharaj explained that he is already imprisoned in body.

However he said should the rumors of his impending arrest prove true, he is prepared.

On April 15th Mr. Maharaj was seen in a video captured from a television program, accusing Tobagonians of not working, racing goats and crabs.

He further claimed that Tobagonian men would chase ‘white meat’ and commit rape.