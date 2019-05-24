Former Central Bank Governor wins case against Finance Minister

Former Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambarran wins a case in the High Court against Minister of Finance Colm Imbert.

Mr. Rambarran had requested that Minister Imbert disclose certain information to him in an application under the Freedom of Information Act.

Mr. Imbert had refused on the grounds of confidentiality.

Yesterday at the San Fernando High Court, Justice Frank Seepersad ordered the information be released within the next 7 days.

During yesterday’s Post Cabinet Media briefing, Dr. Rowley commented on the court matter.

However, yesterday the Prime Minister noted that the access to information from government is to be reviewed.

According to reports coming out of the courtroom the Finance Minister came in for some harsh criticism from Justice Seepersad.

In his ruling Justice Seepersad said Mr. Imbert, cannot be so bold as to think that he can usurp the court’s function and be the judge and jury of his own credibility.

The court said the statements and the sequence of events in relation to Mr. Rambaran’s tenure as the Central Bank Governor and his subsequent termination, have the potential to lead a reasonable person to conclude that the Minister may have had an entrenched bias against the claimant.

The documents were correspondence allegedly sent to the Director of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development by Mr. Imbert pertaining to a job offer Mr. Rambarran received in 2016.

In December 2015, Mr. Rambarran was fired as acting President Christine Kangaloo on the advice of the Cabinet revoked Central Bank Governor after his appointment.