15 children among the Venezuelan migrants found in Palo Seco

15 children are among the 101 Venezuelan migrants found at an illegal camp in Palo Seco.
The Venezuelans were found in the forest yesterday.
There were 65 men and 21 women held.
Officers of the Immigration Division have processed them all.
Reports say officers of the Southwestern Division detained the Venezuelans at around 1pm.
The discovery was made during an emergency response patrol.
The police service says while on patrol 2 officers received information about the camp located along Beach Road.
The officers are said to have called for back up and went into the area where they found the camp.
The foreign nationals were secured and with the exception of one man, have received an Order of Supervision document from Immigration Officers.
The police service explains that the documents permit the Venezuelans to leave police custody but they must make routine visits to Immigration Officers on specific dates in July.
The person who was not granted an Order of Supervision had no form of identification and will remain in custody.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.