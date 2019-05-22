I955 FM


Anthony Garcia not throwing out the idea of running for the seat in next General Elections

Posted on May 22, 2019 by newscenter5

12107210_903456893066289_5930401264995770291_n_0Arima Member of Parliament Anthony Garcia says while it is too early to say, he is not throwing out the idea of running for the seat in the next general elections.

 

However, the Arima MP says this is all up to his party’s screening committee.

 

Mr. Garcia also has this message for those hoping to challenge him for the opportunity to run for the seat under a PNM ticket.

 

 

Mr. Garcia was elected MP for the Arima constituency in the 2015 General Elections.

 

The General Elections are constitutionally due to be held again next year.

