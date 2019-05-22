Anthony Garcia not throwing out the idea of running for the seat in next General Elections

Arima Member of Parliament Anthony Garcia says while it is too early to say, he is not throwing out the idea of running for the seat in the next general elections.

However, the Arima MP says this is all up to his party’s screening committee.

Mr. Garcia also has this message for those hoping to challenge him for the opportunity to run for the seat under a PNM ticket.

Mr. Garcia was elected MP for the Arima constituency in the 2015 General Elections.

The General Elections are constitutionally due to be held again next year.