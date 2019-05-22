New community center in Arima will be opened on schedule

Assurances from the Minister of Community Development that the new Arima Community Center will be opened on schedule.
Construction of the facility is costing approximately $11 million dollars.
Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says while there are calls for community centers all across the country, not every request can be fulfilled.
Also commenting was Member of Parliament for Arima, Anthony Garcia.
Mr. Garcia said after the demolition of the first building, the absence of a community center in the heart of the borough left a severe gap.
Approximately 25,000 burgesses will be served by the center, which is expected to be completed and ready for use early next year.
Both Mr. Garcia and Dr. Gadsby-Dolly were speaking at the sod turning ceremony for the construction of the Arima Community Center on Monday
