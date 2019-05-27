2 escapees back in custody…appear in court today

Two escapees are back in custody in Trinidad and Tobago.
Michael Findley and Olatunji Denbow are expected to appear in court today, two days after they were recaptured.
The men were among eight who escaped the Golden Grove Prison earlier this month.
Six were recaptured within two days of their escape, but both men remained at large.
Last Saturday they were held at a house in South Oropouche.
Yesterday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the men were to be charged with Escaping Legal Custody.
An adult and 3 young children were in the house at the time.
Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson earlier today said a probe into the escape has started.
He also called on his officers to be more vigilant.
