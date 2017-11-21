Suicide bomber kills worshippers at mosque in Mubi

A suicide bomb blast at a mosque in north-eastern Nigeria has killed at least 50 people, according to local media reports.
Police said a teenage bomber targeted the mosque in the town of Mubi, Adamawa state, as people arrived for morning prayers on Tuesday.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but armed group Boko Haram carries out regular attacks in the region.
“It was a devastating attack on the mosque as people gathered for prayer,” said Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris, reporting from Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.
“The number of wounded was so high that we will probably see more and more people succumbing to wounds.”
He added: “Mubi is not far away from … the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency.”
Boko Haram’s eight-year armed campaign in the region has killed more than 20,000 people and forced up to 2.7 million to flee their homes.
Idris said emergency workers, who are usually based in state capital Yola, had to travel for several hours to reach Mubi, some 200km away, because of the bad roads in the area.
(AL JAZEERA)
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.