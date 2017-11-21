Man guilty of killing wife

A jury has found Levi Roger Dolloway, guilty of killing his wife.

Mr Dolloway went to court yesterday to answer to charges of setting his wife on fire because he did not want the meal of patchoi and roti she was preparing.

He was charged with murder but found guilty on the lesser count of unlawfully killing Arlene Fraser-Dolloway in 2008.

26 year old Mrs Fraser-Dolloway, was married to Mr Dolloway for eight-and-a-half years and they had two children, ages four years and two months.

The jury yesterday found him not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter on the ground of lack on intent.