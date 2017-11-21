Man guilty of killing wife

A jury has found Levi Roger Dolloway, guilty of killing his wife.
Mr Dolloway went to court yesterday to answer to charges of setting his wife on fire because he did not want the meal of patchoi and roti she was preparing.
He was charged with murder but found guilty on the lesser count of unlawfully killing Arlene Fraser-Dolloway in 2008.
26 year old Mrs Fraser-Dolloway, was married to Mr Dolloway for eight-and-a-half years and they had two children, ages four years and two months.
The jury yesterday found him not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter on the ground of lack on intent.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.