Woman killed in accident on Beetham highway

Posted on November 21, 2017 by newscenter5

fatal accidentAn early morning vehicular accident on the Beetham highway claims the life of a woman.

Dead is Karen Joseph.

Details are sketchy, but Newscenter 5 understands, the tragedy occurred shortly before 5 O’ clock this morning, on the west bound lane of the highway, near VMCOTT.

 

