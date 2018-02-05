Sugar Aloes; calypso was dealt a severe blow under the Panday regime

Veteran calypsonian Sugar Aloes says the artform was dealt a severe blow under the Basdeo Panday regime.

He says the former Prime Minister did not like being targeted in song and he sought to have it suppressed.

Sugar Aloes, real name Michael Osuna says this too is part of the reason some view him and Weston Rawlins, The Cro Cro, the way they do

Mr Osuna says the same people who were supporting the very calypso then turned. Mr Osuna is a finalist in the 2018 Calypso Monarch Competition.

He was speaking on the Carnival Scene & Unseen Program on i95.5 fm yesterday.