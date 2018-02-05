Jamaican man on wanted list surrenders to police

Another man wanted by police in the St James parish of Jamaica is now in custody.
Kirk Stevens, of a Flanker address, turned himself into the police last Friday morning at about 6 a.m., and was officially charged last Saturday.
Stevens was accompanied by his lawyer at the time of his surrender.
Stevens was wanted for two counts of murder and one count of shooting with intent. He will face charges to those offences when he appears before the court.
Stevens is the second wanted man from St James arrested by the police in recent times. The first was Donald Reid, who was apprehended in St Elizabeth, last month.
The Police High Command said that they are actively pursuing the other wanted men on the list.
(JAMAICA STAR)
