Israeli man stabbed to death at West Bank settlement

An Israeli man has been stabbed to death outside a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, in what Israeli police say was a terrorist attack.

The victim, Itamar Ben Gal, was attacked at a bus stop near Ariel.

Israeli security forces are searching for the assailant, who they identified as a Palestinian man.

It comes a day after Israel retroactively legalised an unauthorised settlement outpost in response to the killing of a resident last month.

Forces are still searching for the suspected Palestinian gunman who killed Rabbi Raziel Shevach, a father of six, as he drove along a highway near his home at Havat Gilad on 9 January.

Israeli media said Mr Ben Gal was a 29-year-old father of four from the settlement of Har Bracha. He was reportedly a teacher at a yeshiva, or religious school.

CCTV footage of Monday’s attack shows Mr Ben Gal waiting on a roadside. Another man is then seen crossing the road and stabbing him in the chest.

The Israeli military said a soldier had pursued the suspect in his vehicle and hit him after witnessing the incident, but that he managed to escape.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to catch the attacker.

