I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Retired Justice Donald Trotman assures he is up to the task to investigate Lindo Creek massacre

Posted on February 5, 2018 by newscenter5

COI-2The lone Commissioner appointed to investigate the deaths of eight miners at Lindo Creek Guyana is assuring he is up for the task ahead.

 

Retired Justice Donald Trotman was sworn in last Friday and has received his instruments of appointment.

 

Justice Trotman said the task of the commission is to know the truth.

 

The government says the enquiry is aimed at investigating all matters related to the killings of the eight minors.

 

The commission is to make recommendations about actions to be taken against all persons and oranisations deemed responsible for the deaths of those persons.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *