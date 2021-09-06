Students to get SEA results later this week

Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby -Dolly

The results of the Secondary Entrance Assessment will be released this week.

The Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly says more information will be released shortly.

She says CXC’s results will be released in early October.

After some adjustments because of COVID-19 primary school students wrote the SEA on July 1st this year.

And virtual classes get underway today.

However the United National Congress describes the Education Minister as uncaring.

MP Anita Haynes made the statement at a virtual press conference yesterday.

MP Haynes said the government is out of touch.

She also slammed government on the lack of devices for students.