Reports of fallen trees and broken power lines after bad weather

There are also reports of fallen trees, broken power lines, and landslips.

Local Government Councillor for the north coast area Sudir Soogramsingh spoke with Newscenter 5.

Mr. Soogramsingh said some Burgesses have been hard hit.

He noted landslides over a two-day period.

Mr. Soogramsingh confirmed power has been fully restored and Internet services partially returned.

And Tobago’s Emergency Operations Centre remains in active mode as residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of heavy rains and high winds.

The agency continues to respond to numerous reports of blown off or damaged roofs, fallen trees and utility poles, power outages and flooded residences.