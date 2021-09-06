Police investigate death of 37-year-old woman from Bagatelle

Police are investigating the death of Anneicia Lewis.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ms. Lewis made a trip to the falls as was per usual on Friday.

However she never returned.

The mother of one was reported missing and her body was found floating at around 6.30am yesterday her body was found near West Moorings at Trinidad and Tobago Yacht Club in Carenage.

Ms. Lewis was a resident of Bagatelle.



A female friend reportedly told police on their way back encountered high waters and Ms. Lewis insisted she was not crossing the river.

She turned back was not seen alive again.

Meanwhile, Head of the Hikers Association of Trinidad and Tobago Micheal Jattan is again warning persons to be careful when venturing outdoors.

Health regulations allow for hikers in groups of 5.

Yesterday Mr. Jattan suggested a safer activity, at least for now.

