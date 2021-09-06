Places of worship given the all clear to open

Archbishop Jason Gordon

Places of worship in Trinidad and Tobago are from today allowed to open their doors once again.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley made the announcement last Friday.

Such places have been closed for several months as the authorities battle the coronavirus.

There are some conditions for the reopening.

The places of worship will accommodate only 25% of capacity.

Services are to last no longer than 1 hour.

Archbishop Jason Gordon yesterday morning said all would be welcome, but only according to the stipulations.

The Archbishop was speaking at a virtual mass yesterday.