Returning national tests positive for the Delta variant

A returning national has tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

This is now the 6th case in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health this case returned to the country from the United States on August 8th 2021.

The Ministry says as per existing quarantine protocols, a negative PCR test result was provided.

The test was taken 3 days before the patient travelled.

With the positive result after arrival, the patient was isolated and all contacts were immediately quarantined and swabbed.

Those results all came back negative.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health yesterday said there were 5 deaths linked to COVID-19.

The latest fatalities are 2 elderly men; 1 middle-aged male, 1 elderly female and 1 middle-aged female.

They all had co-morbidities.

The death toll is now 1,130.

The Ministry also said there were 227 new positive cases of the virus.