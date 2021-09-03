2 T&T nationals lose their lives due to floods in NY

Two Trinidad and Tobago nationals have lost their lives in floods caused by tropical storm Ida in New York.

The dead are mother and son, Premattie Ramskriet and Nicholas Ramskriet.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

The two are originally from Cunupia.

Mrs. Ramskriet was 43-years-old while her son was 22.

They are among several deaths in New York and other areas following unprecedented rainfall and floods.

The death toll is rising, as parts of several States in the northeast are underwater after remnants of hurricane Ida barreled through the region.