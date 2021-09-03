2 gunned down in Glencoe

Two friends are gunned down in Glencoe

The dead men are Kareem Pierre and Brandon Luke.

Thirty-four-year-old Mr. Pierre was from upper Haig Street, Carenage and 22-year-old Mr. Luke was from La Horquette Drive, Glencoe.

They were both killed while liming just after 7pm on Wednesday.

Three masked men are reported to have gotten out of a vehicle and fired several shots.

Both Mr. Pierre and Mr. Luke were struck.

The suspects returned to the vehicle and sped off.

M.r Pierre died at the scene while Mr. Luke was pronounced dead at the St. James Medical Facility.

Investigations are continuing.