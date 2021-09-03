CAL cleared to transport at capacity

Caribbean Airlines tell passengers there is no need to worry about crowded flights, as the situation does not pose a risk of contracting the coronavirus.

According to CAL, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline’s main focus was safety and now that commitment remains solid.

Yesterday, Communications Manager at CAL, Dionne Ligoure said the industry by its many regulations is protective of passengers.

Ms. Ligoure said systems are in place to ensure COVID-19 is not a threat to people using the airline.

The CAL official also explained that the airline has close working relationships with public health authorities.

Ms. Ligoure said CAL has been cleared to transport at capacity.