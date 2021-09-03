9 more COVID related deaths recorded

Nine more COVID linked deaths are recorded.

According to the Ministry of Health the latest patients to have died are 1 elderly male, 2 elderly females, 3 middle-aged males and 2 middle-aged females with comorbidities.

Also 1 elderly male without co-morbidities has added to the death toll of 1,311.

The Ministry of Health has also recorded 104 more new infections.

The country’s active caseload is now 4,050.

In the latest update the Ministry yesterday said the number of patients recovered now is 39,700.

It said in the last 2 days there have been 214 cases of the virus.

The Ministry said a total of 264 people are hospitalised across 9 public health facilities.

Of the 53 positive patients at the Couva Hospital, 10 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 7 are in the High Dependency Unit.