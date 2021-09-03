Residents in a southern district call on the authorities to fix major roadway

Residents of San Francique

Owners of properties in San Francique are calling for help after a significant portion of a main road dropped.

The residents yesterday said their homes are in danger and the authorities are not paying attention.

But the Works and Transport Ministry has assured that the problem is to be fixed soon.

Residents carrying placards have said their appeals for help have not borne fruit.

They say the road is almost ready to crumble and the stability of houses nearby is affected.

The residents are also say water has become a problem in the community.

Member of Parliament for the area, Dave Tancoo is claiming neglect.

The Water And Sewerage Authority has confirmed the landslip has damaged a 4-inch main causing a supply problem.

WASA says it will begin repair work today.

The Ministry of Works and Transport says the landslip along Pluck Road La Fortune is on a repair program listing.

The Ministry says an invitation for tender has been published.

It is hoping work on the damaged road can begin in early 2022.