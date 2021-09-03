Expect more bad weather ahead

Heavy rain and winds overnight has resulted in damage in some parts of Tobago.

Like Trinidad, Tobago is also under an adverse weather alert yellow level, which began at midnight and runs until 2pm today.

Overnight, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency says it received reports of damaged roofs in Tobago east.

TEMA says residents would have lost roofs in Mt. St. George, Goodwood and Pembroke because of the adverse weather.

The inclement weather also brought down trees and signage along the Claude Noel Highway in the vicinity of Hampden, Lowlands resulting in the highway being blocked.

The relevant authorities have since been notified.

The MET office is forecasting wetter than usual conditions to continue through September to November, with the bulk of rainfall for September falling in the first 2 weeks of the month.

October is likely to be the wettest month during the period, when the ITCZ is likely to dominate.

The MET office notes that October and November are usually the 2 most flood prone months in Trinidad and Tobago.