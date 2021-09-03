Fallen trees and electrical wires, houses damaged and roads blocked following bad weather system

Reports of fallen trees and electrical wires, roofs blown off and blocked roads in several parts of the country.

A bad weather system overnight is responsible for these situations.

During the early hours of this morning, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management said it has gotten the trouble reports on areas in the east, central, south Trinidad and in Tobago.

Jerry David of the Ministry of Rural Development tells us there are many reports of incidents.

In Diego Martin, Chaguanas, Freeport, San Fernando, Preysal, Sangre Grande, Carapichaima and Cunupia, roofs on houses were blown off.

Fallen trees and downed power lines have occurred in areas including Laventille Road and Las Lomas #2.

He said crews attached to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management are out in the field assessing the damage.

He says there have been power outages in some parts and fallen trees blocking roadways.

The ODPM says it continues to monitor the alerts issued by the MET Service.