Probe underway into what caused the Carnival Runner water taxi to take in water

Carnival Runner water taxi

The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited says it is probing what caused the Carnival Runner to take in water.

The water taxi began taking in water on Sunday but the problem was only discovered on Monday.

The vessel was 1 of the 4 passenger vessels operating between the cities of Port of Spain and San Fernando.

NIDCO has assured that transportation will not be affected, as the compromised vessel was not in use and therefore will not hinder operations.

NIDCO yesterday said the water taxi has been stabilised.

Newscenter 5 understands professional divers were on-site yesterday carrying out an underwater inspection to determine the cause of the incident.

It said once investigations are completed, a further update will be provided.

The Carnival Runner was built in 2010.