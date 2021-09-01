12 police officers have lost their lives to COVID

Acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

Twelve police officers have now died as a result of the coronavirus.

Acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said yesterday the service will continue to keep crime down and his officers are prepared for the long haul.

However, Mr. Griffith said crime levels are down and he hailed the work of his officers.

The statement from the Acting Commissioner was part of his Independence Day message to the nation posted on social media yesterday.

Meanwhile, 6 more patients have died of the coronavirus.

They are 1 elderly male, 1 elderly woman, 2 middle-aged men and 2 middle-aged women.

They all had comorbidities.

Their deaths bring the toll to 1,291.

There were also 241 new infections taking the active caseload to 4,404.

The Ministry of Health says there are 284 people at hospital, 102 at step-down facilities, 134 in State quarantine and 3,777 in home self-isolation.