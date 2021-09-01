Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar

Leader of the Opposition sees trouble ahead for unvaccinated students, who will have to do their classes online.

Kamla Persad Bissessar says the government’s decision is not a good one and should be reconsidered.

She agrees with the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, which expressed concerns about the plan by the government.

At her party’s virtual report to the nation on Monday night, Mrs. Persad Bissessar also called on Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to consult and consider adjusting the curfew hours.

Dr. Rowley last weekend said the hours of the curfew will stay as is, in order to achieve the goal of reducing the number of COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Rowley said the curfew and State of Emergency are the price the country has to pay for ensuring the safety and protection of all.