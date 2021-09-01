Education Minister again urging parents to get their children vaccinated

Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby -Dolly

The Education Minister is again urging parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated.

Only students who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed back into classrooms for face-to-face classes from October 1st.

This is the date the government hopes to bring out secondary school pupils in forms four, five and six.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley made the announcement last week even as he expressed frustration with the low number of eligible school­children who have been vaccinated to date.

Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby -Dolly, made the fresh appeal while speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the Leslie Mahase Building at Hillview College on Monday.

Dr. Gadsby Dolly told parents to do the right thing

The Education Minister said the safety of the nation’s children is of paramount importance.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for children between the ages of 12 and 18.