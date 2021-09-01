Bar owners are seeking a phased re-opened of the sector next week

The bar owners are hoping they would be allowed to open their businesses on a phased basis in the coming week.

The sector has been closed since April 30th this year.

The Bar Keepers & Operators Association says that is how long its members and their staff have gone without a salary and without an opportunity to earn.

It says people have been surviving by utilizing all their savings and have now turn to donations in the form of food hampers from good Samaritans and other business entities.

The association says a proposal was sent to both the Prime Minister and Minister of Health proposing Monday September 6th, 2021 as the start of a phased reopening process, the first being a take-away service option only.

It says recent statements made by the Prime Minister indicated that government was concerned about the socializing aspect that bars encourage but did not have an issue with citizens purchasing alcohol to consume at home.

The association contends that individuals will not be able to congregate and socialize on streets and pavements surrounding bars, thus resulting in a true ‘grab & go’ process.

The association also says 100% of the registered membership have been fully vaccinated.

It says the addition of a take-away service to bars would assist in alleviating crowed supermarkets and wholesalers resulting in fewer congregations at certain outlets.

The association believes it would also give bars an equal opportunity as other liquor licensed outlets that are allowed to open for business.