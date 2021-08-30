Roman Catholic Archbishop urges people to get vaccinated

There is another call to the population to get vaccinated.

This time it is coming from Archbishop Jason Gordon.

The Catholic Cleric yesterday lamented the rising COVID infections and the dangers they present.

He said the unvaccinated are losing their lives to the virus and it is time to heed the call to get immunized.

He also chastised people for falling for the advice of so-called social media experts on COVID-19.

Archbishop Gordon indicated that many people who have been against the vaccines or vaccinations are no longer alive because the virus killed them.

The Archbishop said there is a big difference between faith and stupidity.

He urged parishioners to trust the science and ask god for help in dealing with the virus.